Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, AUG. 5

TOO BROKE FOR STURGIS PARTY: Hosted by Thunder Road Harley Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for American Legion Riders Post 325 scholarship fund. Music by Slaughter Ave, food trucks available, live radio remotes, huge liquidation sale, All American Beer Garden. All proceeds donated to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund by Post 325 Legion Riders. Open to public.

FOOD GIVEAWAY: The Danville Police Department is hosting Tyson Foods at 8 a.m. at 1 Community Way to give away boxes of frozen food. Boxes will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Vehicles are required to receive a box, one box will be given per vehicle. Use the 2291 Memorial Drive entrance. Must arrive at start time, no early arrivals.

DANVILLE MUSEUM ATTIC SALE: Attic sale will be held at Danville Museum, 975 Main St., Saturday through Tuesday. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

DANVILLE MASTER GARDENERS TO MEET: The Danville Master Gardeners will meet at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St., fellowship hall off the back parking lot. Speaker is Sandy Pruitt, the founder of the Butterfly Garden near the train station, currently a bee keeper and an avid gardener. She will be presenting on “Gardening to Avoid Injuries, or What I Wish I Knew when I was Twenty!”

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

BACK TO SCHOOL: One Community and Danville Public Schools are partnering to hold a back-to-school event for all ages. All students will be welcomed back during the first day of school by members of the Danville Police Department.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the boat house to travel the Dan River from 6 to 8 p.m. Must be at least 8 years of age, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $17 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BLOOD DRIVE: Semora Ruritan Club, N.C. 119, will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Semora or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

YOUTH LEGO CLUB: Youth Lego Club at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Thursday Paddle meets at the boathouse and will travel on the Dan River in hopes to catch glimpses of river otters, blue herons and turtles. Registration is required. Must be at least 8 years old; all children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. From 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $17 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150 or email brownmc@danvilleeva.gov.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

HOUSING EXTRAVAGANZA: The city of Danville’s Division of Housing and Development is partnering with area agencies to hold a housing event to provide information for prospective homebuyers, renters and sellers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Danville Farmers' Market community room, 629 Craghead St. Admission is free. Vendors in the housing purchasing and rental fields should contact McCulloch if interested in participating in the event. For more information, contact McCulloch at mcculse@danvilleva.gov or 434-799-5260, ext. 3236.

FAMILIES UNPLUGGED: Come to Coates Recreation Center for fun family time for Board Games Day from 10 to 11 a.m. This program is designed for families with children ages 2-12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN: The third annual Bikes on the Main Cruise-In will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in Danville’s historic River District. ATVs are welcome. All participants are required to leave their vehicles parked once they have entered the event area. This protocol is in place for public safety, risk management and best practices.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program can attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. For more information, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

FRIDAY, SEPT.1

DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE: One Community will hold the first Daddy-Daughter Dance Night at 5 p.m. at 1 Community Way. This is a semi-formal dance, with food, photos, prizes and more. This is free, but is limited to the first 30 sign-ups. Officer escorts available. Reserve yours today: https://tinyurl.com/2s3v797t

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

5K WITH 5-0: The annual 5k with 5-0 will be held at 8 a.m. at the Danville Police Department, One Community Way. Entry fee is $25, with registration ending Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11:59 p.m. Register today: https://tinyurl.com/55czc4nz. The 5k is to promote healthy living while also connecting and building positive relationships with your local Danville Police Department. This year the race will be 9/11 themed. This means, all medals, t-shirts, etc. will follow the theme along with the Danville Fire Department and other first responders present for the event. We will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of all that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The race is in partnership with The Brick running store. The race will start and finish at the new police department located at One Community Way, directly off Memorial Drive. The entry fee includes a t-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks and your bib.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Music at the Market - Sahara Reggae Band, Concert Series, Danville Community Market beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Free to public. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Tournament held at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite registration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Danville Police Department will hold National Night Out from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

CARS & COMMUNITY: The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dan River Church. This event will feature Faith & Blue, bringing together faith and law enforcement for a day of community unit building. There will be something for all ages.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

GOLF TOURNAMENT: DPD’s Police on the Green Golf Tournament returns for a captain’s choice contest at Goodyear Golf Club (245 Jenny Lane). Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023DPDGolf for more details, and to register your team. Costs are $240 per team and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Mulligans and red tees are $5, and limited to one each per player. Space is limited. Contact Community Relations Liaison Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 ext. 5 or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov for more information.

NOVEMBER