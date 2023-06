Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, JUNE 7

TORCH RUN: The Danville Police Department will be participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia beginning at 10 a.m. The run will begin at the Danville Police Department (1 Community Way), proceed down West Main Street and end at the Danville Courthouse (401 Patton St.) The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money and awareness for participants in the Special Olympics across the commonwealth of Virginia. To join the Danville Police Department, or to donate, visit impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/505879.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-EMANUEL WYNTER MUSIC: Free Music at the Market concert series starts at 7 p.m. Concerts at the Danville Community Market’s outdoor stage, 629 Craghead St., the second Thursday of each month, May through September. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket for a relaxing evening listening to music. In the event of rain, concerts are moved inside the Community Market. Hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Danville Harvest Jubilee. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENTS: Tournaments will coincide with the Music at the Market concert series at Community Market. Registration is open online prior to the tournaments and will be on site the day of the tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Players can bring their own bags or use the ones provided by the sponsor (Seven10 Cornhole). Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams. In the event of rain, tournaments will be moved inside. For more information, call 434-857-3384 or visit the event page on Facebook. Held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player.

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. One other session on June 22. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

PITTSYLVANIA REGIONAL PATRIOTS TO MEET: Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Gentleman's Ridge Farm in Blairs. Guest speaker will be Pastor Travis Witt.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Building, 340 Whitehead Drive, Chatham.

COATES DAY CAMP-GARDENING WEEK: Camp is held at Coates Recreation Center June 12 to June 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for first through sixth graders. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Cost is $125 per person. To register or for more information, call 434-799-5150. This week will be learning about various plants native to Virginia, working in the camp garden, trying new recipes and planting flowers outside.

ADVENTURE CAMP 1: Camp is for ages 8 to 11 years of age, held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 12-16 at cost of $175 per person. Prepare for an outdoor day-camp consisting of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Fairy Stone State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Festival held at Carrington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature activities for children of all ages including inflatables, toddler play zone, sensory tent, caricatures and more. Vendors and concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

PAWSITIVE WALKS WITH YOUR DOG: Join My Shadow Dog Training for a new class: Pawsitive Walks with Your Dog. :earn how to enjoy walks and look forward to this daily activity. Benefits include exercise needs met; practical and safe leash skills; relationship building; socializing properly around other people and dogs; the right leash walking equipment; reducing behaviors such as pulling, barking and not paying attention; meeting the dog’s need to be a dog; and games and activities on walks. Class is limited to five dogs. If your dog has aggression issues with people and/or dogs, confer with parks and recreation first before registering. For more information, all 434-799-5150 or email akgeojen@gmail.com and brownmc@danvilleva.gov Class held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $136.50 per person.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

COATES DAY CAMP-SAFARI WEEK: Camp is held at Coates Recreation Center June 20-23, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program follows all National Afterschool Alliance healthy eating and physical activity standards and Virginia Childcare standards. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. This program is for rising first graders through sixth grade. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and lunch. Registration is required, call 434-799-5150. Field trip fee: $15/child; campers may bring money if intending to go to gift shop. This week we will be learning about various animals and going on a safari at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, North Carolina.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

KAYAK WORKSHOP I: Workshop held June 21-June 23 from 7:30-5:30 p.m. at cost of $150 per person for ages 12 to 14 years of age. Participants will learn basic kayaking skills and techniques, safety protocols, and explore different sections of the Dan River and go on an all-day river trip. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14. Call (434) 799-5150 to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

ART EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., will host an opening reception for the Robert Marsh Retrospective exhibit. Free and open to the public. Go to EventBrite.com to reserve a spot.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

COATES DAY CAMP-STEAM WEEK: Camp held at Coates Recreation Center June 26-June 30 from 7:30 to 6 p.m. for 1st through 6th graders at cost of $125 per child with a $10 fee for field trip to the Danville Science Center. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch. Registration is required, call 434-799-5150.

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Camp held from June 26 to June 30, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $175 per person. Prepare for an exciting outdoor day-camp consisting of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Hanging Rock State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14. Call 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, JULY 3

COATES DAY CAMP-LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION WEEK: Camp held at Coates Recreation Center July 3 through July 7 (no camp on July 4) from 7:30 to 6 p.m. for ages 1st through 6th graders. Cost is $100 per person with $6 for a field trip that includes a movie, popcorn and drink. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. Registration is required, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

JULY 4 CELEBRATION: Free celebration kick off at 6 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion; Danville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Vendors and concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

MONDAY, JULY 10

ADVENTURE CAMP III: Camp is held July 10-14 and consist of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Smith Mountain Lake State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14 held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at cost of $175 per person. Call 434-799-5150 to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-SHELTON AND WILLIAMS BAND: Free Music at the Market concert series held at the Danville Community Market's outdoor stage, 629 Craghead St., from 7 to 9 p.m. In event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Bring a chair or blanket.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.