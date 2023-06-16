Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

KAYAK WORKSHOP I: Workshop is from 7:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday at cost of $150 per person for ages 12 to 14 years of age. Participants will learn basic kayaking skills and techniques, safety protocols, and explore different sections of the Dan River and go on an all-day river trip. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14. Call 434-799-5150 to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

COMMUNITY DAY: Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5497 Cascade Road, will hold Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See equipment, visit facility, meet and speak to volunteers, on-site landing of medical transport helicopter and announcing and awarding plaque to the winner of the Honorary Mayor's Race. Refreshments will be served.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

ART EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., will host an opening reception for the Robert Marsh Retrospective exhibit. Free and open to the public. Go to EventBrite.com to reserve a spot.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

DAN RIVER-BLAIRS CIVIC LEAGUE TO MEET: The Dan River-Blairs Civic League will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 6620 Old Richmond Road, Danville.

COATES DAY CAMP-STEAM WEEK: Camp held at Coates Recreation Center June 26-30 from 7:30 to 6 p.m. for first through sixth graders at cost of $125 per child with a $10 fee for field trip to the Danville Science Center. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch. Registration is required, call 434-799-5150.

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Camp held from June 26-30, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $175 per person. Prepare for an exciting outdoor day-camp consisting of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Hanging Rock State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14. Call 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

CLASSICAL CONCERT: Schoolfield Village presents a free Classical Concert at 917 W. Main Street in Danville at 7:30 p.m. Brothers Kevin and Bryan Matheson, violin and viola, and Judy Clark, piano, will entertain the audience with an All-American program. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Make a free reservation for the concert at https://SchoolfieldClassical.eventbrite.com.

ALL-AMERICAN PROGRAM: The Chatham Concert Series will hold its annual an All-American program at 3:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Concert series favorites Kevin and Bryan Matheson, violin and viola and Judith Clark, piano will entertain the audience. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.

MONDAY, JULY 3

COATES DAY CAMP-LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION WEEK: Camp held at Coates Recreation Center July 3-7 (no camp on July 4) from 7:30 to 6 p.m. for ages first through sixth graders. Cost is $100 per person with $6 for a field trip that includes a movie, popcorn and drink. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

JULY 4 CELEBRATION: Free celebration kick off at 6 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion; Danville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Vendors and concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO MEET: Pittsylvania County NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. at the PCCA building, 348 N. Main St., Chatham.

MONDAY, JULY 10

ADVENTURE CAMP III: Camp is held July 10-14 and consist of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Smith Mountain Lake State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14 held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at cost of $175 per person. Call 434-799-5150 to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-SHELTON AND WILLIAMS BAND: Free Music at the Market concert series held at the Danville Community Market's outdoor stage, 629 Craghead St., from 7 to 9 p.m. In event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Bring a chair or blanket.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Join for a fun summer campfire under the stars from 8 to 9 p.m. There will be s’mores, campfire games, and ghost stories. Bring your own blanket and chair and enjoy a true camper experience for ages 5 and up; parents are required to stay with their kids. Call 434-799-5150. No fee.

MONDAY, JULY 17

COATES DAY CAMP-ART APPRECIATION WEEK: Coates Day Camp - Art Appreciation Week will be held at Coates Recreation Center from July 17-21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 1st through 6th graders at cost of $125 per child, plus $5 fee for field trip. Camp will be exploring different art mediums, talking to a local artist, and visiting the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack and their own lunch if desired. Participants registration is required, call (434) 799-5150.

MONDAY, JULY 24

HANGING ROCK OVERNIGHT CAMP: Join us as we travel to Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina to spend four nights under the stars. Overnight camp is for ages 12 to 14 at cost of $300 held July 24 to July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This camp is perfect for beginners and experts seeking new thrills. Due to the nature of this camp, registration ends June 30 at 5 p.m. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's Outdoor Stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call (434) 857-3384 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.