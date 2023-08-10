Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, AUG. 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the boat house to travel the Dan River from 6 to 8 p.m. Must be at least 8, and all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $17 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

HAM & EGG SUPPER: The Southern Caswell Ruritan Club, 9614 NC Highway 62, South, Burlington, North Carolina, Anderson County of Caswell County, will host their annual August Ham & Egg Supper beginning at 4 p.m., cost is $10, with all profits used for community service projects in our area. For questions, call Andy at (336)514-5134, or email at umpandy@yahoo.com

MONDAY, AUG. 14

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Building, 340 Whitehead St., Chatham.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BLOOD DRIVE: Semora Ruritan Club, N.C. 119, will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Semora or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

YOUTH LEGO CLUB: Youth Lego Club at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Thursday Paddle meets at the boathouse and will travel on the Dan River in hopes to catch glimpses of river otters, blue herons and turtles. Registration is required. Must be at least 8 years old; all children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. From 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $17 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150 or email brownmc@danvilleeva.gov.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

HOUSING EXTRAVAGANZA: The city of Danville’s Division of Housing and Development is partnering with area agencies to hold a housing event to provide information for prospective homebuyers, renters and sellers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Danville Farmers' Market community room, 629 Craghead St. Admission is free. Vendors in the housing purchasing and rental fields should contact mcculse@danvilleva.gov or 434-799-5260, ext. 3236.

FAMILIES UNPLUGGED: Come to Coates Recreation Center for fun family time for Board Games Day from 10 to 11 a.m. This program is designed for families with children ages 2-12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN: The third annual Bikes on the Main Cruise-In will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in Danville’s historic River District. ATVs are welcome. All participants are required to leave their vehicles parked once they have entered the event area. This protocol is in place for public safety, risk management and best practices.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program can attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. For more information, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

FRIDAY, SEPT.1

DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE: One Community will hold the first Daddy-Daughter Dance Night at 5 p.m. at 1 Community Way. This is a semi-formal dance, with food, photos, prizes and more. This is free, but is limited to the first 30 sign-ups. Officer escorts available. Reserve online at https://tinyurl.com/2s3v797t

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

5K WITH 5-0: The annual 5K with 5-0 will be held at 8 a.m. at the Danville Police Department, One Community Way. Entry fee is $25, with registration ending Aug. 19. Register online athttps://tinyurl.com/55czc4nz. The 5K is to promote healthy living while also connecting and building positive relationships with your local Danville Police Department. This year the race will be 9/11 themed. This means, all medals, T-shirts, etc. will follow the theme along with the Danville Fire Department and other first responders present for the event. A moment of silence will be held in remembrance of all that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The race is in partnership with The Brick running store. The race will start and finish at the new police department located at One Community Way, directly off Memorial Drive. The entry fee includes a T-shirt, police swag bag, snacks, drinks and bib.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Sahara Reggae Band will perform for the concert series at the Danville Community Market beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Free to public. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Tournament held at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite registration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Danville Police Department will hold National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More details, including locations, will be be announced later.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

CARS & COMMUNITY: The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dan River Church. This event will feature Faith & Blue, bringing together faith and law enforcement for a day of community unit building. There will be something for all ages.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Danville Police Department's Police on the Green Golf Tournament returns for a captain’s choice contest at Goodyear Golf Club located at 245 Jenny Lane. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023DPDGolf for more details, and to register team. Costs are $240 per team and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Mulligans and red tees are $5, and limited to one each per player. Space is limited. Contact community relations liaison Ashtyn Foddrell at 434-797-8898 ext. 5 or email ashtyn.foddrell@danvilleva.gov for more information.

NOVEMBER