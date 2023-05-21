Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT

DANVILLE: Alternating lane closures are set to begin on Monday on Memorial Drive between West Main Street and the back entrance to the Danville Police Department. The lane closures will allow for replacement of two failed corrugated metal storm pipes with reinforced concrete pipe. The work is expected to be completed in early June. Traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained throughout the project to the maximum extent practicable. Flaggers will direct traffic as necessary. White’s Construction from Sutherlin is the contractor. Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination or consider an alternate route.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 18529 Franklin Turnpike, Callands. Lunch reservations must be made by May 20 by calling 434-251-2006.

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. Two other sessions are scheduled for June 8 and June 22. No fee. Come learn more about this community. Call 434-228-3180.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS MUSIC EVENT: Dan River Bluegrass Association Monthly Music Event will be held at 7 p.m. at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave., with featured band Virginia Carolina Travelers. Admission $5. Please bring canned food items to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

PELHAM COMMUNITY CENTER INDOOR YARD SALE: Yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina. Indoor seller space available for $5 per table; outside space also available for $5 but must provide own table/tent/etc. Call or text 434-489-9747 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

BLOOD DRIVE: The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County in coordination with the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. at 308 Craghead St., Suite 102E. For registration information call (434) 792-3700.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

LAUREL GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will begin with a Cruise In from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sutherlin Barn, 10064 Melon Road, with dinner 5 to 7 p.m. and live music by Matt Boswell and the HBB Band. A $20 donation request. For information call 434-250-6809.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP meeting will be held at Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Stony Mill Road, 6 p.m. Pastor, Bruce Featherstone.

CLIFTON TAULBERT: "An Evening with Clifton Taulbert: The Entrepreneurial Mindset" at 5:30 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Registration through the chamber of commerce's website is required and registration will close on May 30. This is a free community event with dinner provided.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

