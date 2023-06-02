Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, JUNE 2

NIGHT OF THE FIREFLY: Held at Dan Daniel Memorial Park from 7 to 10 p.m., a free summer event featuring a luminaria walk, "Bee Movie" on the big screen, glow in the dark activities, outdoor games and food trucks on site with items for purchase. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets, family and friends for an evening under the glow of the fireflies. Hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Danville Utilities. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY: The Danville’s Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local residents who might be owed funds they don’t know about. Customers can call 1-833-302-0704 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to have staff check their name for missing money. Customers may also visit the website at http://www.vaMoneySearch.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

FAMILY FUN DAY: Held at Coates Recreation Center from 10 to 11 a.m. for families with children ages 2 to 12 years of age. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. June session Singo Day (combination of Bingo and Karaoke). No fee.

STEM WORKSHOP: Danville/Pittsylvania County National Society of Black Engineers Jr., stem workshop for all ages will held at 10 a.m. at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold.

LAUREL GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will begin with a cruise-in from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sutherlin Barn, 10064 Melon Road, with dinner 5 to 7 p.m. and live music by Matt Boswell and the HBB Band. A $20 donation request. For information call 434-250-6809.

SIGN DEDICATION: A new “love” sign will debut at 10 a.m. Saturday at the The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham. It’s all part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s program known as “LOVEwork” designed to promote tourism destinations throughout the state.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

PAWSITIVE WALKS WITH YOUR DOG: Join My Shadow Dog Training for her newest class, Pawsitive Walks with Your Dog. Learn how to enjoy walks and look forward to this daily activity. Benefits include exercise needs met; practical and safe leash skills; relationship building; socializing properly around other people and dogs; the right leash walking equipment; reducing behaviors such as pulling, barking and not paying attention; meeting the dog’s need to be a dog; games and activities on walks; and more. Class limited to five dogs. If your a has aggression issues with people and/or dogs, please confer with parks and recreation first before registering. To register, call 434-799-5150 or email akgeojen@gmail.com or brownmc@danvilleva.gov Class held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $136.50 per person.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

MASTER GARDENERS: The Danville Master Gardeners will meet a presentation on ”The Many Faces of Moss” 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, directly off the parking lot at the back of the church at 450 St. Main St.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP meeting will be held at Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Stony Mill Road, 6 p.m. Pastor, Bruce Featherstone.

CLIFTON TAULBERT: "An Evening with Clifton Taulbert: The Entrepreneurial Mindset" at 5:30 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Registration through the chamber of commerce's website is required and registration will close on May 30. This is a free community event with dinner provided.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

TORCH RUN: The Danville Police Department will be participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia beginning at 10 a.m. The run will begin at the Danville Police Department (1 Community Way), proceed down West Main Street and end at the Danville Courthouse (401 Patton St.) The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money and awareness for participants in the Special Olympics across the commonwealth of Virginia. To join the Danville Police Department, or to donate, visit impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/505879.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

MUSIC AT THE MARKET — EMANUEL WYNTER MUSIC: Free Music at the Market concert series. Concerts at the Danville Community Market’s outdoor stage, 629 Craghead Street, the second Thursday of each month, May through September. Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening listening to music. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. In the event of rain, concerts are moved inside the Community Market. Hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Danville Harvest Jubilee. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING - CORNHOLE TOURNAMENTS: Tournaments will coincide with the Music at the Market concert series at Community Market. Registration is open online prior to the tournaments and will be on site the day of the tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Players can bring their own bags or use the ones provided by the sponsor (Seven10 Cornhole). Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams. In the event of rain, tournaments will be moved inside. For more information, call 434-857-3384 or visit the event page on Facebook. Held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player.

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. One other session on June 22. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

COATES DAY CAMP — GARDENING WEEK: Camp is held at Coates Recreation Center June 12 to June 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for 1st through 6th graders. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Cost is $125 per person. To register or for more information, call 434-799-5150. This week will be learning about various plants native to Virginia, working in our camp garden, trying new recipes, and planting flowers outside.

ADVENTURE CAMP 1: Camp is for ages 8 to 11 years of age, held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 12 to June 16 at cost of $175 per person. Prepare for an exciting outdoor day-camp consisting of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Fairy Stone State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. Call (434) 799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Festival held at Carrington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature lots of fun and educational activities for children of all ages. Activities include inflatables, toddler play zone, sensory tent, caricatures, and more! Vendors and concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. For more information, call (434) 857-3384. Free event.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

PAWSITIVE WALKS WITH YOUR DOG: Join Jenny with My Shadow Dog Training for her newest class: Pawsitive Walks with Your Dog. You two will learn how to enjoy walks and look forward to this daily activity! Benefits include: exercise needs met; practical and safe leash skills; relationship building; socializing properly around other people and dogs; the right leash walking equipment; reducing behaviors such as pulling, barking and not paying attention; meeting the dog’s need to be a dog; games and activities on walks; and more! Class limit: five dogs. If your dog has aggression issues with people and/or dogs, please confer with Jenny and Parks and Recreation first before registering. Call (434) 799-5150 or akgeojen@gmail.com, brownmc@danvilleva.gov Class held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $136.50 per person.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

COATES DAY CAMP - SAFARI WEEK: Camp is held June 20-23, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program follows all National Afterschool Alliance healthy eating and physical activity standards and Virginia Childcare standards. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. This program is for rising 1st graders through 6th grade. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and lunch. Registration is required, call (434) 799-5150. Field trip fee: $15/child; campers may bring money if intending to go to gift shop. This week we will be learning about various animals and going on a safari at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

ART EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., will host an opening reception for the Robert Marsh Retrospective exhibit. Free and open to the public. Go to EventBrite.com to reserve a spot.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Camp held from June 26 to June 30 , 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at cost of $175 per person. Prepare for an exciting outdoor day-camp consisting of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out of town trip to Hanging Rock State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education, and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14. Call (434) 799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.