Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

DAN RIVER BLUEGRASS ASSOCIATION MUSIC: The event at Danville Community College, 1009 Bonner Ave., at 7 p.m. will feature "Franklin Station" Band. Admission $5. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food items to donate to God's Storehouse. For questions, call 276-638-2742.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT: Event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Bonner and Westwood Middle Schools. Activities will include three-on-three basketball, a rock climbing wall, school supplies, food, physicals, employment opportunities, a dental van, a resource table, bouncy houses and immunizations. For more information, call 434-799-6410 or email brendadavis37@outlook.com.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., Danville.

MONDAY, JULY 31

STEAM CAMP: Steam by Discovery Academy (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Camp at Sacred Heart, 540 Central Blvd., will be held July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 to 5 p.m., open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.steamda.com/danville or call Delaney Sullivan at 793-2656.

COATES DAY CAMP: Splish, Splash Week is from July 31 to Aug. 4 at Coates Recreation Center. Spend summer building friendships, exploring the outdoors and participating in healthy activities in a quality camp program. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. This program is for rising first through sixth grade students. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and lunch. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150. In the last week of camp the group will go swimming at North East Park, learning about water safety and enjoying the Fun Wagon. Cost is $125 per person and $10 per person for field trip.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

NAACP MEMBERSHIP MEETING: There will be no NAACP membership meeting in August. The general membership meeting will resume on the first Tuesday in September.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

DANVILLE MUSEUM ATTIC SALE: Attic sale will be held at Danville Museum, 975 Main St., Saturday, Aug. 5, through Tuesday, Aug. 8. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the boathouse to travel the Dan River from 6 to 8 p.m. Must be at least eight years of age, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $17 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BLOOD DRIVE: Semora Ruritan Club, Highway 119 North, will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Semora or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

YOUTH LEGO CLUB: Youth Lego Club at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages five to 12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150. No fee.

THURSDAY PADDLE: Thursday Paddle meets at the boathouse and will travel on the Dan River in hopes to catch glimpses of river otters, blue herons, and turtles. Registration is required. Must be at least 8 years old; all children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. From 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $17 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150 or email brownmc@danvilleeva.gov.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

CITY, PARTNERS WILL HOLD HOUSING EXTRAVAGANZA: The City of Danville’s Division of Housing and Development is partnering with area agencies to hold a housing event to provide information for prospective homebuyers, renters, and sellers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Danville Farmers' Market community room, 629 Craghead St. Admission is free. Vendors in the housing purchasing and rental fields should contact McCulloch if interested in participating in the event. For more information, contact McCulloch at mcculse@danvilleva.gov or (434) 799-5260, ext. 3236.

FAMILIES UNPLUGGED: Come to Coates Recreation Center for fun family time for Board Games Day from 10 to 11 a.m. This program is designed for families with children ages 2-12. Registration is required by calling (434) 799-5150.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Music at the Market - Sahara Reggae Band, Concert Series, Danville Community Market beginning at 7 p.m. In the event of rain concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Free to public. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

TOSSING AT THE CROSSING-CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Tournament held at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with onsite registration from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per player. For more information, call 434-857-3384.