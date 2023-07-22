Karen Parker, the vice president of operations for Martinsville Speedway, talked to the Danville Riverview Rotary Club at the July 13 meeting.

Parker told the group about the work the speedway does and how they have donated $750,000 to nonprofit organizations.

Martinsville Speedway was founded in 1947 and sponsors scholarships, local charities and creates more than $180 million in revenue for the city of Martinsville and the surrounding communities.

Two NASCAR races are held at the Martinsville Speedway every year, and Parker touched on other events the speedway hosts throughout the year.

Tours of the speedway are available Monday through Friday.