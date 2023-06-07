Members with more than 20 years of service in Daughters of the American Revolution Dorothea Henry Chapter were recognized with certificates at the May 11 meeting. Twenty-six members have more than 20 years in DAR. Those honored include Marie Tynan, 41 years; Peggy Looney, 39; Helen Cheyney, 53; Dana Reagan, 24; and Anne Geyer 24. Not pictured with more than 50 years of service are Grace Litzenberg, 77 years; Margaret Bowen, 68; Diane Harper 53; and Jean Vernon, 50. The portrait of the founder, Sallie Johnston Penn, stands behind the members at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Any woman over the age of 17 with ancestors who served in or contributed to the American Revolution is eligible for membership. For more information, go to vadar.org.