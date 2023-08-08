The first group of One Community Volunteers officially took their pledge Aug. 2 during a ceremony at the Danville Police Department. During the ceremony, the volunteers raised their right hand and recited a pledge read by deputy chief Chris Wiles. The volunteers will help with events around Danville and at the police department. Created due to the need for assistance, the department originally depended on community engagement specialists made up of a team of men and women who were waiting to go the academy. Before the inception of this program, there was little in the way of opportunity for volunteerism with the department. Sgt. David Ferguson said the first group of volunteers totals 11 in all, many of whom have already been volunteering their time with the department.