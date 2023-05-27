Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Pilot Club of Danville recently presented the Danville Sheriff’s Office with a donation of $650 to purchase additional Care Track transmitter bracelets in conjunction with Project Lifesaver.

The club also presented a check to Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for $100 to the activities department to help with prizes for the residents and provided lunch and gifts to 14 members of the staff.

The bracelets are provided for those who suffer with dementia and other brain-related disorders in case they wander from home. Having the bracelet will aid the sheriff’s ofice in locating the person in a timely manner.

The lunches and gifts that were provided to the staff of Roman Eagle was a “Pick Me Up Project” that provides “Kind Acts for Those Who Care.” Pilot Clubs work directly with local agencies to identify deserving family caregiver candidates and then grant the specific caregivers a little something back — a little “Pick Me Up” meant simply to brighten their day and to remind them that somewhere, someone cares for them.

The 14 members of Roman Eagle were chosen because they provided care for three years to Bobbie Hudson, a member of the Pilot Club of Danville.

The club has worked with both organizations for many years. Pilot International is a global organization of adults and youths working together to improve the quality of life in local communities and throughout the world.

Pilot International and its members are called to “care more”. At its core, Pilot International is an organization that cares. Pilot International is also proud of its multi-generational membership and dedication to friendship and service.