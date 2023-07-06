Nearly 900 American flags dedicated to local heroes waved in a warm Independence Day breeze during the Danville Rotary Club’s closing ceremony for its ninth annual fundraiser.

The Field of Honor pays tribute to the area’s first responders, military personnel, medical workers and special heroes in anyone’s life.

It was about 10 years ago when Rotary member Charlie Abercrombie brought the idea from Wyoming while he was visiting. For the last nine years, the flags have been a part of the Fourth of July landscape in Danville.

With construction underway at the previous spot — that space will be the home to Danville’s new riverfront park — the club erected the flag display at the former Langston School.

Jack Morning, the treasure and past president, opened the event Tuesday morning in traditional Rotary fashion with the ringing of the bell. The Pledge of Allegiance and invocation then followed.

Tim Carpenter — a fixture at these kinds of dedications — played patriotic melodies on the bagpipes to open and close the ceremony.

“I could easily imagine what this area we’re standing on this morning looked like 247 years ago,” Dave Price, another past president of the club, said before a few dozen gathered in the hot sun. “It was probably a windy day like today, which I’m thankful for.”

When the nation was in its early days, the Dan River — only a block from flag display — was nothing more than a “wilderness of woods,” Price explained.

“And when you think what has happened in the last 247 years, what these flags have gone through and what they represent, I’m privileged to read to you today in third person a quotation many of you may be familiar with,” he said.

The piece by Red Skelton first aired on Jan. 14, 1961, when the entertainer of radio and TV took the Pledge of Allegiance and explained it word-by-word, using the voice of a teacher.

Skelton remarked that over time two words had been added to the patriotic verse — under God — and explained “wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said that was a prayer and that would be eliminated from schools.”

For Price, that sparked a moment of “personal privilege” and he expounded on his opinion and beliefs.

“When you look back on the truth of it and you ponder it, the words ‘under God’ are under attack — from my perspective — in a very matter-of-fact-way by many in our country, which is totally unfortunate.”

He said he believed in the sovereignty of individuals, the club, the city, the state and the country.

“Many have died and bled for our flags,” he continued. “Many more will, in all probably, which is totally unfortunate.

“So remember the words that are sometimes difficult for some people to repeat: under God.”

Morning also referenced the power or prayer after reading writings from George Washington, John Adams and Abraham Lincoln.

The passage from Lincoln referenced how the 16th president of the United States had been driven to his knees “by overwhelming conviction” and he had no where else to go.

Morning said that’s “so true” about life today.

“I think that today we need to get on our knees and pray for our country,” Morning said.

Daniel L. Angell, chair of the Rotary Foundation, listed some lesser-known facts about the flag as the ceremony wrapped up.

“I read through this and I learned some things I didn’t know it,” he explained.

The founding fathers wanted the colors to have meaning. Red stands for hardiness and valor; white is for purity and innocence; and blue is for vigilance, perseverance and justice.

The first version had 13 stars and 13 stripes to represent the Colonies. The flag used today — the only one to have lasted more than 50 years without a change — has 50 stars for each state along with the 13 stripes for the original Colonies

It has it’s own day of recognition — Flag Day — and that’s when the Danville Rotary Club starts putting up the field.

Angell dispelled a myth that if a flag touches the ground it must be destroyed. That’s not exactly true. If a flag is soiled and touches the ground, it can be washed, dry cleaned and still used.

The first Field of Honor started as a tribute to first responders, Morning said, pointing out members of the Danville Fire Department in attendance.

“We really appreciate your service and how you protect us,” he said of the firefighters.

Maintenance on the field isn’t easy. Members have to do things like straighten the poles, drive rebar into the ground to secure the posts and retie the flags when the wind gets too strong and breaks things loose.

“This field does not go up overnight,” Morning said, issuing a thanks to the members who work to keep the flags in shape.

When the flags have to be replaced, the Danville American Legion handles disposal of flags for the club in burning ceremonies through the year.

“We thank the American Legion for destroying them properly for us,” Morning acknowledge.

The fundraising effort has brought in about $10,000 in recent years, Morning explained to the Register & Bee recently.

“Funds are used to provide dictionaries to each Danville school district third graders, scholarships to local graduating seniors, donations to various local charities such as God’s Storehouse and God’s Pit Crew,” he said.

Photos: Danville Rotary Club's Field of Honor closing ceremony