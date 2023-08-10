At the Aug. 3 meeting, the Danville Riverview Rotary greeted guest speaker Joe B. Keiper.

Kieper is the executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History located in Martinsville. He also is also the president of the Martinsville/Henry County Rotary Club.

Rotarians and their guests learned about the various works that the Virginia Museum of Natural History performs.

Kieper spoke about collections and research, educational programs and the many public exhibits. He also educated everyone about the mission to interpret Virginia’s natural heritage within a global context in ways relevant to all residents of the commonwealth.

The museum has an annual budget of $3.8 million and employees 35-40 full-time workers.

To learn more about the Virginia Museum of Natural History, visit www.vmnh.net.