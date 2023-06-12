Angela Staab — an 80-year-old track and field champion from neighboring Reidsville, North Carolina — hasn’t missed a single race in the 22 years the Run For Justice event has been around.

Calling herself the “token from North Carolina,” Staab summed up the reason why she makes the yearly mini-trek to Angler’s Park simply — she loves the Danville people and area.

“Danville is just a beautiful city,” she said.

Staab was one of about 80 people who signed up for Saturday’s 22nd annual Run for Justice. A rather mild June morning — void of the smoky haze of recent days courtesy of Canadian wildfires — greeted runners and walkers who came out not to just get a little fast-paced exercise, but also to socialize.

Bernard White, also a yearly participant, said he enjoys the the camaraderie and meeting friends.

He also noted the theme of “running” for justice has always been a great cause.

John Wilt is the man who started it all more than two decades ago. In the early days, it was associated with Danville Community College but later linked with Averett University. Now it raises money for the Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter to support travel to fall and regional conferences.

The group received its charter in 2020 from the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Epsilon. The local organization has members from law enforcement, judiciary, corrections, loss prevention, higher education and college/university students. Their professional activities include community service and fundraisers.

Wilt’s morning started at 4 a.m. when he arrived at the park to attend to the fine details that make the race go off without a hitch. It includes things like ensuring there’s plenty of water and even sodas — for those who need a quick refill with a sugary drink — available for everyone.

His trays of healthy snacks included bananas and sliced watermelons, the latter of particular popularity among the children.

While the name references running, the event offers walking for those who enjoy a slower stroll along the Danville Riverwalk Trail.

Before the participants took their mark, Wilt sang the National Anthem while waving a small American flag.

Then everyone lined up to set off for individual events. The children took part in a 2K Fun Run.

The dozens of others either participated in the 5K run or walk or the more difficult 10K.

Dick Pretty is one of the many behind-the-scenes volunteers. His mission is to oversee the race clock, a large machine that’s been in use since 1996.

“I hold my breath every time to make sure the clock works,” Pretty said. “I just push the button and hope.”

That button triggers an output on an adding-machine-style tape to record the time as one crosses the finish line. On the front side, large green numbers can be viewed by the runner or walker so they instantly know where they stand.

Pretty, 84, has been involved with a local running club since its inception. While he doesn’t run anymore, he still enjoys helping out.

Constantine Terzopoulos is another volunteer who said he likes coming to the race “year after year.” Terzopoulos, originally from Greece, moved to the area after living in New York for many years.

A math professor at DCC, Terzopoulos assisted Wilt in handing out trophies and medals for the winners after the final times were tabulated.

Overall, the event raised about $1,000. Wilt also thanked a list of sponsors for contributions including door prizes for participants.

