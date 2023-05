The Sassy Ladies group held its monthly meeting May 4 at Olive Garden. They dressed in patriotic colors, to recognize May as the month in which America celebrates Memorial Day. Wearing their patriotic glasses and waving their flags, they headed out to their next adventure. Attending are, seated, from left, Delores Bayes, Juanita Hardy and Brenda Rogers; standing, Betty Travis, Faye Pizzulo, Jean Santerre, Carol Sawyers, Carolyn Harrison, Faye Dodson and Sarah Walker.