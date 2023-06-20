Two scholarships of $500 each were presented to Amelia Brumfield, from Gretna High School, and MacKenzie Harris, from Tunstall High School, at the May meeting of Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association.

Both are 2023 graduates who plan to attend college in preparation for a career as teachers.

Scholarship Chair Mable Scott challenged the recipients to never stop aiming for the stars as they pursue their goals because they are capable of reaching them.

A memorial service honored 30 former Pittsylvania County Schools employees who have died since last May.

A poem, “Teacher’s Rainbow” by Carla Ekman, compared the qualities of a teacher — gifts from God — to the colors of the rainbow. Each is a different hue, but together they make a beautiful display that unites teacher and student.

A candle was lit in remembrance as each name and date of death was read.

A business meeting followed with reports on the March District E Meeting and the VRTA spring Conference from Scott who will be serving as District E president and VRTA vice president for the 2023-25 term. She encouraged all members who have access to internet to sign up to receive the VRTA Newsletter online in order to defray the cost of mailings.

Rosa Chambers was chosen as PCRTA’s nominee for VRTA’s Most Active Member due to her many hours of volunteer work in the community. Portia Fitzgerald was recognized for the recent honorary degree she received from Danville Community College for her long-time service to the community and to DCC. She is also a vital part of PCRTA in encouraging volunteerism and in reporting to the state organization.

The door prize for the meeting was donated by the NAACP Youth Council and was won by Chambers. The meeting was held at Liberty Baptist Church with lunch catered by Midtown Market.