On June 6, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School including, front row, from left, Tiera Moore and “Hondo,” Patricia Hofer and “Bailey,” Jackie Sutterfield and “Mimil,” Val Karras and “Scotty,” and Lori Clayton and “Alley;” second row, Andrea Jackson and “Livy,” Gary Shields and “Chief,” Andrea Moore and “Ringo,” and Jeff Pearson & “Brendyl,” third row, Vivian Hall and “Bella,” Jennifer Koogler and “Ruby,” Chris Osborne and “Rookie,” Christopher Smith and ”Bre,” and Michelle Riggins and “Mudflap.”