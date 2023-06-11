Setterwoods honors graduates
Related to this story
Most Popular
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
Email items for the Danville Register & Bee's daily Mark your Calendar to news@registerbee.com.
Charity White is a student at Carlisle School in Axton.