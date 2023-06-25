Scott Hilton, of Danville, recently attained the rank of Sir Knight in the Knight Templar of Freemasonry. Several candidates were initiated during the Bicentennial Grand Encampment held in Williamsburg. Hilton is a member of DeMolay Commandery No. 4 in Altavista. He received two orders of Knights Templar at McDaniel Lodge No. 86 in Christiansburg. Hilton is a member of Kent Lodge No. 305 in Keeling and Roman Eagle Lodge No. 122 in Danville. He is a member of Royal Arch Chapter No. 10 in Altavista. He works for Danville Public Works.