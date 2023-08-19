After working on statewide endeavors for Preservation Virginia for 15 years, Sonja Ingram is excited about her new position as chief operating officer of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

“This is giving me an opportunity to be very local, which is what I’m looking very forward to,” Ingram said during an interview with the Danville Register & Bee Tuesday.

Currently associate director for preservation field services for Preservation Virginia, Ingram will work her last day with the history group Aug. 25. She will begin as chief operating officer with the museum Aug. 28.

She has no plans to make huge changes at the museum.

“I just want to build on what’s already been done,” Ingram said. “The people that have come through over the years have done amazing things.”

While she has a lot of ideas, “I want to go in and meet the staff, meet the board, find out what the board wants to do, what kind of direction they want, bring my ideas to the table and see how they can grow,” she said.

Her job duties will include managing day-to-day activities at the museum, managing its budget, organizing and overseeing events, fundraising, programming, arranging exhibits and other tasks.

The Sutherlin Mansion — which houses the museum at Main Street — was built in 1859 and sheltered Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his cabinet during one week of the final days of the Confederacy. It was there Davis signed his last official proclamation — a pep talk calling on the Confederacy to remain strong — and on April 10, 1865, learned of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender.

The previous executive director, Elsabe Dixon, helped bring in a shift to the museum, emphasizing more Black and civil rights history, which had been whitewashed or left out. She became the director in September 2019 and resigned in September 2022.

Tina Cornely worked a four-month contract with the museum in an interim role from September to December.

Larry Wilburn, president of the museum’s board of directors, pointed to Ingram’s background in historic preservation, including her experience in planning and overseeing projects, grant writing and managing project budgets.

One local project Ingram spearheaded was the tobacco barns preservation program in the Dan River Region, Wilburn pointed out in a news release.

“The board has found the leader who will take this community forward with innovation in the arts and history,” Wilburn wrote of Ingram.

Ingram has helped several organizations raise more than $100 million in grant money from the National Park Service Civil Rights grant program, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Virginia Humanities, the Virginia African-American Cemetery Maintenance Fund, the Danville Regional Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, Wilburn added.

Local preservation projects Ingram has also worked on have included those at James Street Church and the Flippen Cemetery in Danville, as well as the Stokesland Rosenwald School in Pittsylvania County.

Ingram, 54, has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Longwood University and a master’s degree in historic preservation from the University of Maryland.

“I have seen firsthand how powerful combining art, history and culture can be,” Ingram said in a prepared statement.

She said she would like to see more collaboration with other groups in Danville, including the Danville Historical Society, Friends of the Old West End, the Langhorne House and other organizations.

“There’s strength in numbers,” Ingram said.

After having lived in various places while working as an archaeologist, including New Orleans, northern California and Maryland, the Pittsylvania County native has found herself moving back closer to where she started.

“I’ve lived all over the place,” she said, adding that she has returned to where she started out growing up. “It’s full circle for me.”