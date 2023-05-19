Jason Levoy, a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Sovah Health-Danville, was honored this week with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members.

The BEE Award is a way to say thank-you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience.

During his time with Sovah Health, Levoy has made a tremendous impact on patients and organization. He was nominated for the award by a patient that stated Levoy made them feel so comfortable, explained everything in detail and held their hand the entire way during the birth of their twins.

They stated Levoy checked on them when everything was over and told them they did great, which gave the patient peace.

The nominator recognized the caring attention Levoy provided.

“My husband and I were so overwhelmed with the whole process that we asked Jason to take pictures for us and he did not hesitate," the nomination stated. "I seriously could not have done it without his support, and I will forever be grateful for him capturing the amazing birth of our twins.”

The BEE Award was created to honor staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families. Along with the DAISY Award that recognizes nursing staff, the BEE Award recognizes non-nursing staff members that provide exceptional care and teamwork.

The BEE Award honorees demonstrate the “petal principles” and portray excellence through expertise and compassionate care.

The petal principles include showing passion in the care they provide every day, establishing a connection with patients and their support system, teamwork, always creating the best experience, demonstrates a love for their job and shows respect. Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in his/her department and will receive a certificate of achievement, a pin to wear on their badge, and refreshments to share with colleagues.

“The kindness and compassion that Jason shows is interlaced in everything he does for our patients and staff on the unit,” said Brian Bradley, chief nursing pfficer at Sovah Health-Danville. “We are so thankful to have Jason on our team and creating a positive working environment. It was an honor and much deserved to present him with the BEE Award for employee excellence.”

To nominate a Sovah Health employee for the BEE Award, visit SovahHealth.com/the-bee-award.