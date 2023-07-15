The Danville Riverview Rotary heard a presentation from Iulian Bobe at the July 6 meeting.

Bobe is the co-founder and chief technology officer at Circ, located in Danville.

Circ has created a technology that recycles polycotton in textiles and turns them into materials that can be used in other clothing.

Bobe educated Rotary members and their guests about the process that went into this technology and stated that 10% of global emissions are due to the fashion industry.

The club members learned that most recycled textiles come from unsold products, factory clippings left over from production and consumer waste.

No chemicals are used in the recycling process, and Bobe stated that the power of water is all that is used to recycle their textiles.

Circ recently announced a new partnership with the name-brand clothing line Zara, and their products are already available.

Learn more online at circ.earth/our-purpose.