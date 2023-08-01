The Wednesday Club of Danville recently awarded $1,000 merit scholarships to three area high school seniors.
The 56 applicants were from Danville and Pittsylvania County schools.
- Cody Scarce attended Chatham High School. He will enter the University of Virginia in the fall where he will major in government and foreign affairs. He plans to be a criminal defense attorney.
- Christopher Flores-Bravo is a graduate of Tunstall High School. He will attend the University of Virginia where he will major in history and education. He plans to be a history teacher.
- Emma Dowdy graduated from Tunstall High School. She will study at George Mason University where she will major in psychology. She hopes to be a research psychologist.
For more than 100 years, The Wednesday Club in Danville's purpose has been to enrich the lives of its members and to raise the standards of culture and community service in the area.
Funding for these scholarships comes from fundraisers and donations from club members.