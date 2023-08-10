At a meeting on Aug. 3, Kiwanian Lawrence Medor conducted a group exercise highlighting the theme of Kiwanis programs that serve the children of the world and in Danville. For example, Kiwanis worldwide accomplishments include 7.3 million service hours, 241 projects, $340 million raised and 106 children served by each member. The group exercise also focused on Kiwanis membership benefits including life-long friendships, improving the lives of Danville's citizens, particularly children, networking and developing leadership skills. With Lawrence Medor is Carolyn Smith, program chairperson for the Danville Kiwanis Club.