Fire claims main building and thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Danville Tree Care

After a fire destroyed the main building at Danville Tree Care on Goodyear Boulevard, the company’s employees used their crane truck on a chilly Thursday morning to pick through the wreckage to find anything salvageable.

“I haven’t seen anything yet that met that criteria,” co-owner Charles Winstead said with a slight laugh.

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the reported blaze and found heavy flames coming through the roof of the one-story building that served as the company’s main office space.

The Danville Fire Department said in a news release that crews fought the flames from outside because of the intensity of the fire.

The structure and its contents were a total loss, but equipment outside the building was not damaged. Two other nearby structures also escaped a similar fate.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but Winstead seemed positive it was an electrical fire.

Winstead, who co-owns the business with his brother Philip Winstead, said they inherited the company after their father, Therit Winstead, died three years ago. Charles Winstead said the company had been in the family since the 1950s, and he started working there in 1973.