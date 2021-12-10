Health department offers COVID-19 testing in Danville ahead of Christmas, New Year's gatherings

Ahead of Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host COVID-19 testing sessions for residents.
The events are set from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 at the Danville Community Market. There will be 100 tests available at each session and appointments aren't necessary.
Testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is viewed as an added safety precaution — on top of vaccinations and booster doses — for holiday gatherings.
“As an additional safety measure during this holiday season, we feel it is important to offer COVID-19 testing this month,” said Dr. Scott J. Spillmann, director of t he local health district.
The polymerase chain reaction tests — commonly know as PCR tests — are considered the gold standard in the health industry. Results are available in about one to three days, a news release stated.
As of Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were averaging about 26 new infections per day. That's almost a steady level since the start of November. By comparison, cases a year ago were double the current levels.
“We want everyone to take the necessary steps to protect their own health, in addition to the wellbeing of their friends and loved ones during this time when gatherings and travel are common," Spillmann said in a statement. "Anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, is encouraged to attend.”
Danville and Pittsylvania County are still locked in the highest level category for COVID-19 transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a variety of benchmarks to capture the pulse of the pandemic on the local level.
For areas of high transmission, federal officials suggest residents wear a mask for indoor public gatherings.
The state health department takes that a step further by recommending mask wearing indoors when around anyone outside of a household.
With cooler temperatures — in general, despite a possible record-breaking highs Saturday — sending more people inside, the winter months provide a better avenue for COVID-19 to spread. To that end, health officials again beat the drum of the tried-and-true prevention measures — in addition to masks — of avoiding crowds, remaining 6 feet away from others and frequently washing hands or using sanitizer.
In addition, residents should stay home when they are sick and get tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms show up.
For those not fully vaccinated, the health department suggest getting tested about three to five days after traveling and staying away from others until those results come back.
Charles' memorable stories from 2021
The majority of my writing centered on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to the Dan River Region. Here are some of the top stories of the year.
WATCH NOW: March 13, 2020: The day COVID-19 started turning life upside down in the Dan River Region.
Of all the monumental moments endured over the last year, one date stands out among the rest: March 13, 2020.
Walk-ins halted at community vaccination centers; Danville operation averaging about half of 3,000 daily goal
After walk-ins were allowed at Danville’s community vaccination center — amid a low demand for appointments — two Virginia agencies announced …
Both Averett University and Danville Community College are moving forward with plans to return to traditional in-person learning models for th…
On first day of 2021, a record-breaking 188 new COVID-19 cases, one death added in Danville, Pittsylvania County
Anew year roared in Friday, bringing a record-setting 188 new COVID-19 cases and one new death for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District o…
WATCH NOW: Danville, Pittsylvania County vaccine rates may be higher. One reason: Shot figures don't cross state lines.
The possibility of unreported COVID-19 vaccinations could be a shot in the data arm for the Dan River Region's dismal inoculation rates.