Health department offers COVID-19 testing in Danville ahead of Christmas, New Year's gatherings

Ahead of Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host COVID-19 testing sessions for residents.

The events are set from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 at the Danville Community Market. There will be 100 tests available at each session and appointments aren't necessary.

Testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is viewed as an added safety precaution — on top of vaccinations and booster doses — for holiday gatherings.

“As an additional safety measure during this holiday season, we feel it is important to offer COVID-19 testing this month,” said Dr. Scott J. Spillmann, director of t he local health district.

The polymerase chain reaction tests — commonly know as PCR tests — are considered the gold standard in the health industry. Results are available in about one to three days, a news release stated.

As of Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were averaging about 26 new infections per day. That's almost a steady level since the start of November. By comparison, cases a year ago were double the current levels.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}