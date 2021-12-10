 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health department offers COVID-19 testing in Danville ahead of Christmas, New Year's gatherings
0 Comments
alert top story
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Health department offers COVID-19 testing in Danville ahead of Christmas, New Year's gatherings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host COVID-19 testing sessions for residents.

The events are set from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 at the Danville Community Market. There will be 100 tests available at each session and appointments aren't necessary.

Testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus is viewed as an added safety precaution — on top of vaccinations and booster doses — for holiday gatherings.

“As an additional safety measure during this holiday season, we feel it is important to offer COVID-19 testing this month,” said Dr. Scott J. Spillmann, director of t he local health district.

The polymerase chain reaction tests — commonly know as PCR tests — are considered the gold standard in the health industry. Results are available in about one to three days, a news release stated.

As of Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were averaging about 26 new infections per day. That's almost a steady level since the start of November. By comparison, cases a year ago were double the current levels. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We want everyone to take the necessary steps to protect their own health, in addition to the wellbeing of their friends and loved ones during this time when gatherings and travel are common," Spillmann said in a statement. "Anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, is encouraged to attend.”

Danville and Pittsylvania County are still locked in the highest level category for COVID-19 transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a variety of benchmarks to capture the pulse of the pandemic on the local level.

For areas of high transmission, federal officials suggest residents wear a mask for indoor public gatherings. 

The state health department takes that a step further by recommending mask wearing indoors when around anyone outside of a household. 

With cooler temperatures — in general, despite a possible record-breaking highs Saturday — sending more people inside, the winter months provide a better avenue for COVID-19 to spread. To that end, health officials again beat the drum of the tried-and-true prevention measures — in addition to masks — of avoiding crowds, remaining 6 feet away from others and frequently washing hands or using sanitizer.

In addition, residents should stay home when they are sick and get tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms show up.

For those not fully vaccinated, the health department suggest getting tested about three to five days after traveling and staying away from others until those results come back.

Charles' memorable stories from 2021

The majority of my writing centered on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to the Dan River Region. Here are some of the top stories of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polar bears chomp on meaty 1st birthday cake

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert