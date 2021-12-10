$1,000 reward offered in Pittsylvania County animal cruelty case

A $1,000 reward is being offering in a Pittsylvania County animal cruelty case.

Around Nov. 28, an Akita mixed-bread dog was discovered injured by its owner, reported Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The dog’s throat had been cut," Ayers wrote in an email. "The dog received immediate veterinarian care and survived its wounds."

The dog lives in the Rocky Knoll Lane in the Berry Hill area.

Animal control officers in Pittsylvania County are asking for the public's help in the case. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the an arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the animal control office at 434-432-7937 or 434-432-7931.