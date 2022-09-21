 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Danville

There may be a new millionaire in Danville.

Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket now worth $1 million at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville, for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 9-21-28-30-52, and the Mega Ball number was 10, according to the Virginia Lottery.

This lucky ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number.

That means it's worth $1 million and is one of only two nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $277 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $301 million for Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

