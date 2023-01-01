 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Danville

The new year may have made someone in Danville a millionaire. 

While the winner is still elusive, what's know for sure is that a $1 million ticket in the Virginia Lottery's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road in Danville.

It was one of five lucky tickets to capture the top prize of $1 million in the annual raffle-style drawing to ring in a new year. Seven tickets won $100,000 and another 1,000 winning tickets are worth $500, according to the Virginia Lottery.

This marks the second million-dollar ticket sold in Danville recently. Two Danville siblings came last year forward to collect $1 million from the Sept. 20 Mega Millions drawing.

Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider said they play the lottery when the jackpot gets higher than $200 million. When they bought tickets for the Sept. 20 drawing, one had the first five winning numbers and only missed the top prize estimated at $277 million by one number.

That translated into the $1 million payday.

That ticket was sold at the Sunrise 6 on Franklin Turnpike, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the lottery, a news release stated.

A day after the $1 million winning ticket was announced, Sunrise 6 store owner Brahim Ouaami said he hoped the ticket’s sale would attract more customers.

Danville received more than $8.8 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, the lottery reported.

