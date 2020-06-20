10 new cases of COVID-19 added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday morning's online data update by the Virginia Department of Health.
Danville now has a total of 72 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, up four from Friday's report. Pittsylvania County has 82 cases, an increase of six from the previous day.
While no new outbreaks are listed in the district, the number of cases associated with outbreaks has increased to 17; it was reported at nine on Thursday.
On Friday, the state named nursing homes reporting outbreaks of COVID-19. Brookdale Danville Piedmont is the only facility on the list from the local district. While the data does not list how many cases or deaths are involved, the outbreak was reported on April 16 and is under the "pending closure" category, meaning the health department doesn't classify it as an active case.
The four other outbreaks in the region are listed as congregate settings, which can include anything from places like daycare centers, churches, businesses, gyms, neighborhood streets and even private homes.
Across the state, there are 57,443 reported cases of the COVID-19 as of Saturday morning. That's an increase of 650 from Friday's total. Those figures included probable cases, something the health department terms as a situation where someone is showing signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
The state crossed the 1,600-threshold for deaths Friday and now stands at 1,607 deaths. No new deaths have been reported in the Danville or Pittsylvania County. Previously, two deaths were recorded in Danville and one in the county.