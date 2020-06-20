10 new cases of COVID-19 added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday morning's online data update by the Virginia Department of Health.

Danville now has a total of 72 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, up four from Friday's report. Pittsylvania County has 82 cases, an increase of six from the previous day.

While no new outbreaks are listed in the district, the number of cases associated with outbreaks has increased to 17; it was reported at nine on Thursday.

On Friday, the state named nursing homes reporting outbreaks of COVID-19. Brookdale Danville Piedmont is the only facility on the list from the local district. While the data does not list how many cases or deaths are involved, the outbreak was reported on April 16 and is under the "pending closure" category, meaning the health department doesn't classify it as an active case.

The four other outbreaks in the region are listed as congregate settings, which can include anything from places like daycare centers, churches, businesses, gyms, neighborhood streets and even private homes.