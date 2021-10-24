10 new COVID-19 deaths added this week as infections continue to drop

In the past week, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 10 more deaths at the hands of COVID-19, but daily infection rates have dropped by half since Oct. 1.
Even though the new fatalities were added to daily dashboard updates last week, the deaths likely happened at least two weeks ago. The Virginia Department of Health uses a strict process to verify someone died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. First, officials wait for the death certificate to arrive. That's sometimes followed by an investigation with a health care facility or family member.
A total of 295 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the virus since the first death was recorded March 25, 2020.
Daily cases have finally started to drop in Southside Virginia. As of Friday — the last day health department data was posted — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging about 32 new reports of COVID-19 cases a day, down from nearly 60 on Oct. 1. This mirrors a drop in the state and nation, however the Dan River Region was slower to follow the descent.
The decline has yet to nudge the area — and most of Virginia — out of a high risk zone for transmission, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a combination of data to put a local gauge on the pandemic for communities.
It still recommends residents wear face masks for indoor public settings.
The positivity rate is among many factors the CDC uses to determine how the virus is spreading. Danville's rate of 9.84% has dropped in recent days, but the figure in Pittsylvania County has increased to 25.97%. Simply put, that means 1-in-4 county residents who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result.
Under the current situation, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggests cases will continue to decline in Danville and Pittsyvalnia County. However, if a holiday surge were to arise similar to last year, daily infections could reverse course and start climbing again. Currently, Virginia doesn't appear to be the same path as 2021 when last October marked an increase in infection rates.
Following the overall drop in cases, fewer infections are being reported at educational facilities now.
On Friday, Danville Public Schools' dashboard showed only three active COVID-19 cases — two students and one staff member — marking the lowest point since doors opened in August. Pittsylvania County shows 21 active cases, also one of the lowest reported. In the county, there were active cases in 13 students and eight staff members.
Also Friday, Averett had only one positive COVID-19 individual in isolation and one in quarantine. Danville Community College's COVID-19 page showed no new infections reported last week.