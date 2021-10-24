10 new COVID-19 deaths added this week as infections continue to drop

In the past week, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 10 more deaths at the hands of COVID-19, but daily infection rates have dropped by half since Oct. 1.

Even though the new fatalities were added to daily dashboard updates last week, the deaths likely happened at least two weeks ago. The Virginia Department of Health uses a strict process to verify someone died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. First, officials wait for the death certificate to arrive. That's sometimes followed by an investigation with a health care facility or family member.

A total of 295 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the virus since the first death was recorded March 25, 2020.

Daily cases have finally started to drop in Southside Virginia. As of Friday — the last day health department data was posted — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging about 32 new reports of COVID-19 cases a day, down from nearly 60 on Oct. 1. This mirrors a drop in the state and nation, however the Dan River Region was slower to follow the descent.