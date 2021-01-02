 Skip to main content
$100,000 winning ticket sold in Danville for lottery's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
$100,000 winning ticket sold in Danville for lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle

Virginia Lottery

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets, a yearly tradition with the lottery, were $20 each.

 Virginia Lottery

A ticket purchased in Danville in the Virginia Lottery's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle has won $100,000.

While not the top prize of $1 million, six tickets were selected for the second prize of $100,000. Ticket No. 403434 was sold at Mt. Hill Mini Mart at 1836 South Boston Road in Danville, according to lottery news release.

The $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Farmville, Woodbridge, Virginia Beach and Fredericksburg.

Another 500 tickets each won $500. 

