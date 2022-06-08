11-year-old boy dies in Dan River

An 11-year-old boy pulled from the Dan River by rescue crews Tuesday afternoon died, authorities report.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the call behind Robert Woodall Nissan shortly before 4 p.m. Two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, said Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman.

It's not clear if the children were swimming in the water or playing along the shore.

The boy had last been seen in the area behind Woodall Chevrolet, just a little west of the area where crews responded.

Within 10 minutes, the fire department had two rescue boats in the water searching for the boy.

"The boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore where they began CPR," Smotherman wrote in a news release.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew were waiting along the shore to help. While continuing CPR, they transported the boy to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

About 20-25 personnel from the department and the Danville Life Saving Crew searched for the child, according to Danville Life Saving Crew Deputy Chief Bryan Fox.

In addition to the fire department and life saving crew, the Danville Police Department and the Virginia Department of Inland Game and Fisheries responded. Also, agencies from Halifax County and Caswell County, North Carolina, helped by deploying units downstream to help search the river, the release stated.

The police department sent out spotters and the life saving crew responded with a drone, dive team and spotters.

The boy's identity was not released.