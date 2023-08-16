An 11-year-old Keeling boy who was reported missing Monday night was found safe Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The child, Gabriel Mitchell, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Monday from 820 Mountain Lane in Keeling.

He was believed to have walked away from the residence.

Members of the sheriff's office, Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and various fire-and-rescue agencies searched for Mitchell.

He was found safe about 5 miles from his residence by a Pittsylvania County school bus driver and was returned to his home, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office thanks its members, as well as Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Virginia Department of Emergency Management SAR Team (Search and Rescue), Virginia State Police, Canine Alert, Angel Search and Rescue, Pittsylvania County Schools and many volunteers that assisted.