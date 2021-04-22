$150,000 flows for study hoping to turn tide of flooding along Danville's Riverside Drive

Damage from flooding increases costs for businesses, including those for insurance, Woodall added.

Also, Heart Line Restaurant was forced to close its Riverside location at the end of 2018 because the owner could not afford to keep making repairs to the building, especially since flooding from Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1957, later re-opened on South Boston Highway.

In November 2019, the city of Danville applied to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for Federal Emergency Management Agency money.

The study is estimated to cost around $200,000. The $150,000 will cover 75% of the study's cost, Dunevant wrote in a letter to Danville City Council. The city would providing the remaining 25% in matching funds.

Timmons Group, based in Richmond, will conduct the study, said Dunevant, who was not sure exactly how much it would cost.

"We do not have a final proposal yet," he said.

The city plans to use the study — once it's complete — to apply for FEMA mitigation funds, Dunevant said. The application would likely be submitted next year.