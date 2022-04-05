 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

17-year-old dies in Danville crash; vehicle was going 76 MPH on North Main Street moments before, police report

A 17-year-old died in a Monday evening single-vehicle crash moments after an officer clocked the car traveling 76 MPH along North Main Street, the Danville Police Department reported.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Henry Street.

An unidentified 17-year-old female was operating a black Toyota Corolla with three other teenage passengers, police reported in a news release.

The vehicle lost control and hit a block wall at a high rate of speed.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported with what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers either refused or did not require treatment.

"It was determined that just before this single-vehicle accident, the same vehicle passed a Danville Police vehicle running 76 miles-per-hour on radar on North Main Street, southbound, which is a 25- mile-per-hour zone," police wrote in the news release. "The marked police vehicle made a U-turn to consider a traffic stop but unfortunately the vehicle’s excessive speeds did not allow the officer an opportunity to catch up and initiate a stop before the fatal crash occurred."

No other details were provided.

