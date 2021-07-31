$17M project to turn old textile executive building into Danville police headquarters is on track, on time

As for exterior work, a new driveway — named Community Way — is being cut into the property. The address will be 1 Community Way, Hairston said.

“They are working diligently,” Police Chief Scott Booth said of the workers building the new headquarters. “We’re certainly excited about the project.”

Before work began on the headquarters, the main Dan River Inc. building had what appeared to be 1970s-era interior, with beige and tan walls and faded and stained carpet. Scuffed and scraped dark-brown hardwood floors could also be seen.

A new community room, about the size of half a gymnasium, is also planned for the project. It will be used for events, focus groups, working with youth and helping formerly incarcerated people return to the community as productive citizens.

Police officials expect the new headquarters to be more secure than the existing police location in the Municipal Building facing Court Street downtown.

Also, a courtyard where an outdoor community space will be located, will be used for public engagement.

“We think it’s [the new headquarters] going to be a great facility not just for the police officers, but for the community,” Booth said Friday.