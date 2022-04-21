$200,000 grant another shot in arm for health of Dan River Region

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville was awarded more than $200,000 for a program to help hundreds of Dan River Region residents take a step toward better health.

The Public Health AmeriCorps grant — totaling $203,558 — comes from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and volunteerism, the Institute reported in a news release this week.

The money will support 15 AmeriCorps members "to meet public health needs of local community and help rebuild the nation’s public health sector," officials wrote in the release.

The Institute has been the lead agency for the Dan River Year AmeriCorps program since 2015. Members have served more than 15,000 hours focusing on building the region’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and literacy capacity.

“As one of five Virginia Public Health AmeriCorps recipients and the only one serving a primarily rural population, we are excited to be able to again partner with AmeriCorps to provide much-needed services for our community,” said Dana Silicki, program manager at the Institute.

Public Health AmeriCorps is a joint effort of AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program — supported by a five-year $400 million investment from federal coronavirus relief funding — aims to help meet the public health needs of local communities, the release stated.

A recently established REACH Partnership — Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health — organized by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, "aims to improve overall health and address barriers to health care by: providing a coordinated care team, connecting individuals to community resources, providing health education, coordinating communication among health care providers, and helping individuals develop skills to better manage their own health," Dr. Cassandra Shelton, REACH program manager, said.

Cassandra said integrating REACH AmeriCorps into the REACH Partnership will broaden the number of residents the group will be able to serve.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps has established aid networks, supported vaccination efforts and provided food and resources to those in need,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Public Health AmeriCorps is a first of its kind response to the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and social determinants of health."

The local grant will allow AmeriCorps members to serve 960 individuals by "increasing their health knowledge and healthy behaviors through education, outreach, referrals and COVID response," the release stated.

To learn more, contact Silicki at dana.silicki@ialr.org or 434-766-6729.