21-year-old Dry Fork man dies in Danville crash

A 21-year-old Dry Fork man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Danville.

The Danville Police Department responded to the wreck involving a Nissan 240SX at about 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Riverside Drive.

"The vehicle was headed east bound at a high rate of speed before leaving the highway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest on the shoulder of the road," police wrote in a Friday news release.

The driver and only occupant was identified Cody Lee Barbour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further details in the release.

—From staff reports