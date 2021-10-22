 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21-year-old Dry Fork man dies in Danville crash
0 Comments
breaking top story

21-year-old Dry Fork man dies in Danville crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Dry Fork man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Danville.

The Danville Police Department responded to the wreck involving a Nissan 240SX at about 9:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Riverside Drive.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The vehicle was headed east bound at a high rate of speed before leaving the highway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest on the shoulder of the road," police wrote in a Friday news release.

The driver and only occupant was identified Cody Lee Barbour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further details in the release.

—From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer says vaccine shows over 90% effective in children

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert