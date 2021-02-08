22 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County; majority come from backlog

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll surged by 22 on Monday morning after employees spent the weekend sorting through a backlog of death certificates.
The oldest of the newly logged deaths dates back to April, said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.
The data catch-up added 14 deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus for Danville. The other eight were recorded in Pittsylvania County.
Andrews said the local office of epidemiology spent the weekend processing the backlogged reports. Only 42 new deaths were added across the state Monday.
"Most of these deaths were already known to us but had not yet been verified through death certificate review," he said. That's a standard procedure for the health department.
When a new death is added to a daily dashboard, it's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials generally wait for an official death certificate before they can log a death from COVID-19. That process takes weeks or longer. In this case, at least one took 10 months.
Of the 22 fatalities listed Monday, 13 were women. One victim was in his or her 40s, but the majority — a dozen — were 80 or older. Five deaths were residents ages 60-69, and four were in his or her 70s.
Those scant demographic details are all that's known of the death. Just like cases, fatalities are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
With Monday's additions, there are now 139 fatalities from COVID-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Monday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,880
|85
|205
|Pittsylvania County
|4,382
|54
|148
|Halifax County
|2,144
|55
|44
|Mecklenburg County
|1,862
|46
|74
|Henry County
|3,905
|83
|260
|Martinsville
|1,429
|37
|119
|Virginia
|530,825
|6,820
|22,167
Few new cases
Danville and Pittsylvania County recorded only eight new virus infections in Monday's update. That's the lowest since Dec. 27, when only three new cases surfaced. That was likely because of slow holiday reporting.
Health department officials said last week lab reports of cases are sometimes erratic, meaning there are artificial highs and lows in daily reporting.
The 7-day average — a figure that smooths out those dips and surges — for Danville and Pittsylvania County was at 63 on Monday.
The local district's positivity rate slowly has declined during the last week to 15.3%. That percentage is a calculation of of positive results measured against the overall tests administered.
Health experts use it as a gauge to determine community spread of the virus. Anything above 5% generally means the illness isn't under control. When the percent jumps above 15, some infections in an area could be missed, University of Virginia officials have said previously.
Vaccines update
There are 960 Danville residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which means each of them has received two doses.
In all 6,758 doses have been administered in the city. That's higher than the 4,904 doses for Pittsylvania County residents, where 629 are fully vaccinated.
The health department hopes to continue mass vaccination clinics as supplies last. So far, three of those clinics have seen thousands of residents roll up their sleeves.