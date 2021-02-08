22 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County; majority come from backlog

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll surged by 22 on Monday morning after employees spent the weekend sorting through a backlog of death certificates.

The oldest of the newly logged deaths dates back to April, said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.

The data catch-up added 14 deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus for Danville. The other eight were recorded in Pittsylvania County.

Andrews said the local office of epidemiology spent the weekend processing the backlogged reports. Only 42 new deaths were added across the state Monday.

"Most of these deaths were already known to us but had not yet been verified through death certificate review," he said. That's a standard procedure for the health department.

When a new death is added to a daily dashboard, it's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials generally wait for an official death certificate before they can log a death from COVID-19. That process takes weeks or longer. In this case, at least one took 10 months.