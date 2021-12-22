22-year-old Danville man killed in roadway after vehicle crash Wednesday morning

A 22-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.

It was about 1:40 a.m. when Christian Lee Kidwell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that ran off the right side of the road and struck a small tree, causing minor damage, police reported in a news release.

When Kidwell got out of the vehicle and stepped into the roadway, he was hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry traveling south on Mount Cross Road near Beavers Mill Road, the release stated. Police did not identify the driver of the Camry.

Kidwell died at the scene. There are no charges pending, and the crash remains under investigation.