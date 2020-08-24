 Skip to main content
22-year-old Danville suspect charged in death of 3-month-old
22-year-old Danville suspect charged in death of 3-month-old

A 22-year-old suspect has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old son, the Danville Police Department reports.

Authorities charged Antoine Juwan Jefferson with felony homicide and felony child abuse, according to a news release. The suspect was apprehended Friday.  

It was on Aug. 9 when "the parents drove the infant to the hospital for treatment because the child was unresponsive," police wrote in a news release sent on Monday morning. Sovah Health-Danville medical staff notified the police and an investigation began.

The infant was transferred to Duke University Medical Center where he died Aug. 12.

"Police immediately began a thorough investigation that resulted in Friday’s charges based on evidence collected and collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office," police wrote in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call (434) 793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

This marks the second arrest this month involving the death of a child. Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, was charged Thursday with felony homicide and felony child abuse, Danville police report, in the June death of his 8-month-old son.

Antoine Juwan Jefferson

