24-year-old Pittsylvania County woman dies in crash

A 24-year-old Pittsylvania County woman died in a single-vehicle Saturday evening crash on U.S. 29, the Virginia State Police report.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. about two-tenths of a mile south of Va. 863, according to a news release.

Samuel C. Pickral, 26, of Hurt, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer north on U.S. 29 when the SUV ran off left side the road, overturned in the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes, authorities reported.

Pickral, who was not wearing a seat belt, taken to an unnamed hospital for treatment

The passenger, Arriana Wyatt, 24, of Hurt, also was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the release stated.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.