$240,000 flows for business projects in Danville

More money is flowing to a North Main Street project and competition that trains entrepreneurs.
The River District Association recently announced $240,000 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The money comes from a poll of about $4.4 million to invest in 33 communities across Virginia, a news release reported.
The North Main Street Business District Revitalization project will receive $150,000. The River District Association is partnering with the Danville Regional Foundation and the city of Danville Office of Economic Development to expand the district's footprint. The money will help businesses, provide marketing services and give facade improvements.
This expansion should lay the groundwork for future infrastructure improvement, the association said. That will increase access to capital, loans, grants and training for businesses interested in opening in the North Main Street business district.
A $90,000 Community Business Launch grant be used to broaden the Dream Launch Bootcamp and Pitch Competition. In its three years of operation, the program has trained more than 200 entrepreneurs and awarded startup or expansion funds to 12 businesses in the district, a release stated.
This marks is the second time association has won funding through this grant program.
“We are grateful to our many partners that make programs such as Dream Launch and Commercial District Revitalization possible; without the support of Virginia DHCD, we would not have been able to start the Dream Launch program in 2018," said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association. "The program has been instrumental to provide knowledge, connections, and resources to entrepreneurs throughout the region, not just in the River District."
The River District Association was organized in 1999 as the Downtown Danville Association. In May 2015, the organization was renamed the River District Association to complement the city’s River District brand and is an Accredited by both the Virginia Main Street Organization and the National Main Street (Main Street America).
To find out more about the River District Association, visit www.riverdistrictassociation.com.