25,000: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reaches milestone in COVID-19 infections

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reached yet another milestone in the more than two-year coronavirus pandemic struggle with exactly 25,000 cases recorded Monday.

Those infections are only the ones known to the Virginia Department of Health. It's likely the true total is much higher because not everyone seeks out a COVID-19 test when feeling ill. Also, during the omicron wave — the altered version of the novel coronavirus that spurred a record level of infections in January — even those who wanted a test had a hard time finding it.

Based on the population of Danville and Pittsylvania County, that means about 1-in-4 people have come down with COVID-19 since March 2020. A total of 469 residents have died from the virus.

Locally, individuals ages 20 to 39 account for the largest demographic of COVID-19 cases. Those 80 and older have recorded the fewest infections, but have a higher fatality rate.

A total of 675 cases have been reported in children 9 and younger.

Daily caseloads have dramatically slowed in recent weeks, and Danville is adding only about one new reported infection per day. There are about six new cases reported daily in Pittsylvania County residents, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Both figures represent the lowest levels since last summer before the delta variant swooped to create another surge.

Even the threat of a mutated version of omicron — known as BA.2 — infiltrating there region isn't enough to break the optimistic view of the local health department. The subvariant is leading to a rise in cases in other counties, but Virginia experts aren't seeing a needed to ring alarm bells just yet.

"While BA.2 is in the U.S. and in Virginia, it remains relatively low here; hopefully, it will not contribute to any significant surge," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee last week.

March 13 marked the two-year university of COVID-19 pushing daily life to a virtual standstill in the Dan River Region. Now — with the exception of masks covering faces here and there — normal routines have resumed.

As Southside Virginia marches toward a pre-pandemic life — if not already there for most people — Crawford is quick to interject vaccinations are the "cornerstone" in keeping another uptick in cases at bay.

Rural areas are plagued by low vaccination rates, a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined. Locally, slightly more than half of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 25% have received a booster.

