25 new COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Danville, Pittsylvania County as omicron surge takes toll

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 25 new COVID-19 deaths to the record books this week likely driven by the omicron wave that sent infection rates soaring to all-time highs.

On Friday, the Virginia Health Department noted the recent surge has resulted in more deaths certificates being processed and those results are now reflected in daily COVID-19 updates. Even though a fatality appeared in the database this week, the death likely occurred in January.

Deaths are known as a lagging indicator of the pandemic for a variety of reasons. For example, a person may test positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1 but die later in the month.

In addition, the health department's strict process to verify a death was linked to COVID-19 also creates a data delay. Health workers must first wait for the official death certificate to arrive. That process can itself take several weeks. Even with the certificate, sometimes more information is needed, and staff members have to reach out to a health care facility or family member for clarity, the department has previously reported.

Pittsylvania County suffered the most virus deaths — 16 — in the last seven days. Included among the 25 new deaths were two residents in their 30s. There were eight fatalities in people 80 or older.

An outbreak of COVID-19 reported Jan. 20 at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center has claimed 11 lives to COVID-19, a Friday database update shows. However, it's not clear if those 11 deaths are included in the 25 fatalities reported this week since the information resides in two separate databases.

There have been 121 cases linked to that outbreak, the health department reported Friday. The Jan. 28 update showed 26 cases and no deaths.

Data from the state does not break down the cases for residents and staff members. However, Piney Forest reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — as of the week ending Jan. 23 — 21 residents and 37 employees had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the Jan. 23 federal filing, there were only three deaths reported among residents. The report shows eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 9. That marks the first time since September a resident had COVID-19.

The health department told the Register & Bee last week that many of the individuals who've tested positive at long-term care facilities recently showed no symptoms.

“Reports appear to present a milder clinical picture than we’ve seen in past outbreaks,” Chris M. Andrews, the senior epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee last week. “We’re currently receiving few reports of severe illness.”

Two more outbreaks — two at long-term care facilities and one in a child care setting — emerged this week, according to the health department, but no details were revealed.

So far, 388 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was reported March 25, 2020.

The surge in deaths comes as daily infections continue to drop from record highs in January. Even with the decline, the local district is averaging about 116 new COVID-19 cases a day, roughly the same amount in the height of the 2021 winter surge.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.