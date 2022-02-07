 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
25-year-old Danville man dies after Sunday evening crash

A Danville man died in a Sunday evening single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.

The wreck occurred at about 6 p.m. on U.S. 29, about a tenth of a mile north of Carter Lodge Road in Pittsylvania County, a news release reported.

Trey David Stevens, 25, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata heading south on U.S. 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Stevens was thrown from the car, state police reported.  

Stevens wasn't wearing a seat belt and was transported to Sovah Health-Danville when he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

