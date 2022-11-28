 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
25-year-old dies in Danville crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A 25-year-old Danville woman died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on the Danville Expressway, authorities report.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. when the Danville Police Department responded to the call near the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to a news release.

Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, the driver of a 2003 Nissan Xterra, was the only person in the SUV. Police said the vehicle lost control and flipped.

Pacheco, who was ejected from the Xterra, died at the scene.

"There was no indication of driver impairment, and it appears that Pacheco was not wearing her seatbelt," police wrote in a release.

—From staff reports

