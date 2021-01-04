26-year-old Danville man dies, two others hurt in New Year's Day crash in Pittsylvania County

A 26-year-old Danville man died and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours New Year's Day, the Virginia State Police report.

It was shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when troopers responded to the wreck on Tom Fork Road, about 2 miles east of Ringgold Road in Pittsylvania County.

Police discovered a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Tom Fork Road when it ran off the right side of the highway and hit a tree, according to a news release from Shelby Crouch, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.

The driver, identified as Cornell L. Lipscomb, died at the scene. Police report he was wearing a seat belt.

Lekita L. Jones, 27, was transported to an unknown medical facility with serious injuries, the release stated. Jones, who was riding in the front seat, also was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the back seat, 24-year-old Malik Williamson — who police said was not wearing a seat belt — was thrown from the Jeep. He also was taken to an unknown medical facility with serious injuries.

Police report the crash remains under investigation.