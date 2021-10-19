$3.3 million grant flows to Chatham to upgrade aging water infrastructure

After two major line ruptures this year that disrupted the flow of water in Chatham, a $3.3 million grant is on the way to pay for upgrades to the aging infrastructure.
Chatham announced the funding Monday from the Virginia Department of Health and Office of Drinking Water.
“I am thrilled to announce this great news for our community,” Mayor Will Pace said in a statement. “These funds will be used to make improvements to our existing water infrastructure and replacing aging waterlines, something that our community really needs."
It was about 2 p.m. May 29 when Inframark — a company responsible for public works operations in the town of Chatham — discovered a leak that would eventually become "one of the worst" reported. After hours of searching, the leak was found at about 6:15 p.m. that day at Cherrystone Creek between the water plant and Columbia Forest Products.
Pace — making updates via social media — at the time reported it happened “in a swampy forest area, the worst place to have such a break.” To compound an already bad situation, the pipe that broke — a 12-inch line — was 6 feet underwater.
To make repairs, crews had to divert water from the pipe. Those repair operations started the following morning. By this time, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District had issued a boil water notice that remained in effect until June 4.
In February, another water leak also caused a boil water noice for Chatham and Tightsqueeze. Flooding in the Cherrystone Creek caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to the town of Chatham, Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers said at the time.
“This grant is a major step towards repairing critical infrastructure in the Town of Chatham,” Matt Bell, a member of council, said in the statement. “Water is a vital part of life and the life of the town. When I first ran for council just over a year ago, one of the things I ran on was improving the town’s infrastructure. Today we celebrate that goal becoming a reality.”
Pace thanked the Chatham Town Council and town staff members including Town Manager Richard Cocke and Town Treasurer Kelly Hawker in addition to Bernard Proctor and Jeff Wells from the health department for securing the grant.
Now, we can get started on making significant improvements to our aging system," Janet Bishop, a council member, said. "One of our most important responsibilities is to provide reliable water, and this will go a long way in updating our current system.”