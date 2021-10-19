$3.3 million grant flows to Chatham to upgrade aging water infrastructure

After two major line ruptures this year that disrupted the flow of water in Chatham, a $3.3 million grant is on the way to pay for upgrades to the aging infrastructure.

Chatham announced the funding Monday from the Virginia Department of Health and Office of Drinking Water.

“I am thrilled to announce this great news for our community,” Mayor Will Pace said in a statement. “These funds will be used to make improvements to our existing water infrastructure and replacing aging waterlines, something that our community really needs."

It was about 2 p.m. May 29 when Inframark — a company responsible for public works operations in the town of Chatham — discovered a leak that would eventually become "one of the worst" reported. After hours of searching, the leak was found at about 6:15 p.m. that day at Cherrystone Creek between the water plant and Columbia Forest Products.

Pace — making updates via social media — at the time reported it happened “in a swampy forest area, the worst place to have such a break.” To compound an already bad situation, the pipe that broke — a 12-inch line — was 6 feet underwater.

