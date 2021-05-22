3 more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; one in 20-29 age range

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives — including a resident in his or her 20s — in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The three deaths appeared in a Saturday morning data update by the Virginia Department of Health.

Only simple demographic details are available when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Those details are only gleaned from a comparison of data from a previous day.

One of the three fatalities was a person in his or her 20s, and the other two were 80 or older. Two were women and the third was a man. One lived in Danville and the other two were residents of Pittsylvania County.

No other details were known, and the health department does not comment on individual deaths.

While it's never clear when a death occurred, it likely happened weeks early. The health department uses a meticulous process to verify a fatality was linked to COVID-19 by waiting for the official death certificate to arrive. That process alone can take weeks.

A total of 212 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 25, 2020. Only two residents were in the 20-29 age range. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 were 80 or older.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}