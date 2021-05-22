3 more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County; one in 20-29 age range

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives — including a resident in his or her 20s — in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The three deaths appeared in a Saturday morning data update by the Virginia Department of Health.
Only simple demographic details are available when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Those details are only gleaned from a comparison of data from a previous day.
One of the three fatalities was a person in his or her 20s, and the other two were 80 or older. Two were women and the third was a man. One lived in Danville and the other two were residents of Pittsylvania County.
No other details were known, and the health department does not comment on individual deaths.
While it's never clear when a death occurred, it likely happened weeks early. The health department uses a meticulous process to verify a fatality was linked to COVID-19 by waiting for the official death certificate to arrive. That process alone can take weeks.
A total of 212 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 25, 2020. Only two residents were in the 20-29 age range. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 were 80 or older.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,440
|138
|292
|Pittsylvania County
|5,559
|83
|251
|Halifax County
|2,814
|78
|79
|Mecklenburg County
|2,319
|67
|93
|Henry County
|4,619
|124
|362
|Martinsville
|1,608
|76
|162
|Virginia
|672,793
|11,097
|29,475
The local health district is averaging about eight new COVID-19 cases a day, the lowest since early last summer. Across Virginia, the 7-day rolling average is 413 daily cases, the lowest figure since the early days of the pandemic.
The drop in cases is a hopeful sign among health experts that vaccines are playing key role in tamping down COVID-19. But, Danville and Pittsylvania County are lagging the state in the percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Danville, 31% of the population is considered fully vaccinated; in Pittsylvania County it's 31%. Across the state, 42% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.
The larger contrast is seen in those with only one dose of a COVID-19 shot. In Danville, 39% of residents have have received one shot. In Pittsylvania County, only 37% of individuals have rolled up their sleeves for a vaccine.
Across Virginia, 52% have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
Another hopeful sign across the state is the continued decline of the positivity rate. That's a figure that measures the amount of positive results against the overall tests administered. On Saturday, Virginia's positivity was 2.9%, well below the 5% the Centers for Disease Control recommends as a threshold to determine if the virus is under control in an area.
Locally, the rate is 6%, an increase from 5.4% on May 16.
The CDC labels the COVID-19 risk in Danville as substantial, the second highest on a 4-tier system. Pittsylvania County has a moderate risk, according to the CDC, the second lowest level used to determine community spread.